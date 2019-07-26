Meditor Group LTD Cut Its Exelixis (EXEL) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Healthequity (HQY) Stake Upped by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,368 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 191,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 188,482 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 530,320 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis Maintaining Guidance Total Costs and Operating Expenses for 2018 Will Be $430 M to $460 M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8,899 shares to 15,730 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 14,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,864 shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $75.44 million for 20.61 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

