Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Since Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 15.41 N/A -3.20 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 35.78 N/A -12.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Medigus Ltd. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Medigus Ltd. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -0.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares and 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. About 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. has -7.69% weaker performance while ShockWave Medical Inc. has 60.39% stronger performance.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Medigus Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.