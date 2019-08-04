Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

We are comparing Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 19.46 N/A -3.20 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.27 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. has stronger performance than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

Medigus Ltd. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.