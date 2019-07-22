Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 20.57 N/A -3.20 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 56 2.70 N/A 0.93 64.90

In table 1 we can see Medigus Ltd. and NuVasive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Medigus Ltd. and NuVasive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Medigus Ltd. and NuVasive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

NuVasive Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63 consensus price target and a 8.40% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares and 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares. 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of NuVasive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92% NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. has weaker performance than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Medigus Ltd.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.