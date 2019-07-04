Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Both Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 20.96 N/A -3.20 0.00 Digirad Corporation 7 0.12 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Medigus Ltd. and Digirad Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medigus Ltd. and Digirad Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares and 39.8% of Digirad Corporation shares. 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Digirad Corporation has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92% Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. has weaker performance than Digirad Corporation

Summary

Digirad Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Medigus Ltd.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.