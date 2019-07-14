Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 24.25 N/A -3.20 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 77 4.82 N/A 1.49 51.49

In table 1 we can see Medigus Ltd. and Abbott Laboratories’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 8.5% 3.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medigus Ltd. and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Abbott Laboratories is $87, which is potential 3.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares and 76.2% of Abbott Laboratories shares. Insiders held 6.04% of Medigus Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92% Abbott Laboratories 0.38% -1.28% 2.86% 5.11% 23.36% 5.78%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. was less bullish than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Medigus Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.