Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 15.63 N/A -3.20 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.79 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Medigus Ltd. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medigus Ltd. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medigus Ltd. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.91% and 74.5%. Medigus Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 6.04%. Comparatively, 3.2% are RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. had bearish trend while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Medigus Ltd.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.