Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Comparing side by side

Both Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 16.07 N/A -3.20 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Medigus Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares and 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.32% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Medigus Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Summary

Medigus Ltd. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.