Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 15.61 N/A -3.20 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 3 0.96 N/A -35.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Medigus Ltd. and CHF Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medigus Ltd. and CHF Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medigus Ltd. and CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.91% and 13.5% respectively. Medigus Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 6.04%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Medigus Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Medigus Ltd. beats CHF Solutions Inc.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.