Medifast (MED) to pay $0.75 on Nov 7, 2019; Phocas Financial Has Cut Caci International Class A (CACI) Stake By $1.26 Million

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) is expected to pay $0.75 on Nov 7, 2019. (NYSE:MED) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Medifast Inc's current price of $105.05 translates into 0.71% yield. Medifast Inc's dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 312,599 shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Caci International Inc Class A (CACI) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp analyzed 6,194 shares as Caci International Inc Class A (CACI)'s stock rose 13.22%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 57,671 shares with $11.80 million value, down from 63,865 last quarter. Caci International Inc Class A now has $5.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $216.14. About 127,078 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) stake by 47,084 shares to 428,456 valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 20,900 shares and now owns 35,961 shares. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was raised too.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94M for 20.70 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 7,400 shares. State Street reported 620,841 shares. The California-based Dowling & Yahnke Llc has invested 0.46% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co owns 95,944 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 17,083 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 33,832 shares in its portfolio. 1,281 were reported by Advisor Prns Limited. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 1,111 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 94 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 40,507 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs invested in 1,824 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 71,172 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Co reported 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 104,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $230’s average target is 6.41% above currents $216.14 stock price. CACI Int`l had 8 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, June 21. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 16,071 shares. Burns J W Company stated it has 3,250 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 0% stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 7,056 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 401,095 shares. Polen Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,845 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 599,174 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 10,143 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,100 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management reported 1,700 shares stake.

