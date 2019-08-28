Medifast (MED) Stock Declined While 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $5.08 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Cut Its Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.44. About 24,115 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 385,996 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Lc reported 2,799 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 3,771 shares. 72,862 were accumulated by Elk Creek Limited Liability Corp. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 110,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 7,421 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 9,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Hl Serv Ltd stated it has 10,882 shares. Mackenzie owns 4,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.15% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Amer Intl Grp Inc holds 0% or 8,854 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 171,384 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 13,248 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 7,565 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd accumulated 46,064 shares.

