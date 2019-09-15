Medifast (MED) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Increased Stake by $6.47 Million as Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 12,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 169,516 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, down from 181,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 50,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 72,165 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 529,476 shares traded or 73.43% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 214,698 shares to 182,488 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Mngmt Llc has invested 0.1% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company reported 24,111 shares stake. California-based Whittier Tru Co has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 599,174 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 15,310 shares stake. Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 425 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Victory Cap Management has 59,510 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 733 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,221 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com accumulated 4,044 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 1,700 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors invested in 0.01% or 6,760 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 904,940 shares. 27,487 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc. Btim invested in 115,092 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company holds 21,176 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Intact Mngmt stated it has 38,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.34M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.77% or 2.00 million shares. Sei Invests invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 464,905 shares. 13,579 are owned by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Condor Cap Management holds 59,693 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.13% or 115,154 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Company has 0.7% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 398,077 shares.