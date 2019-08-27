Medifast (MED) Position Maintained by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc; Logan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 13,870 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 10,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 117,293 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 18,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $354.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL) by 5,054 shares to 161,580 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 68,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.73 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM) by 25,600 shares to 47,500 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 144,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,835 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH).

