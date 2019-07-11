Medifast (MED) Market Value Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 605,199 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 19,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 342,179 shares traded or 42.66% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 131,052 shares to 173,708 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 312,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 3,300 are held by Sunbelt Secs. Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.32% or 205,206 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,347 shares. Burns J W & Co Ny reported 0.11% stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 22,641 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Alps Advsr stated it has 2,971 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 34,883 shares. 218,084 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Inc. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,823 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 11,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 11,400 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 49,606 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 9,100 shares.

