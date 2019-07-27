Medifast (MED) Market Valuation Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Cut Its Position by $380,800 as Stock Value Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 297,507 shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 76,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,500 shares to 8,900 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth reported 20,270 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 2,945 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 832,609 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 72,473 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 0.29% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lenox Wealth Management invested in 787 shares. Logan Capital has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tirschwell Loewy has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 286,195 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 157,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York has 35,758 shares. Athena Capital Limited Liability stated it has 3,920 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.21% or 7,206 shares. Lederer And Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Texas Permanent School Fund has 8,060 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,348 shares. First Manhattan owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Navellier Assocs Inc invested in 0.54% or 27,127 shares. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 452 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Sunbelt Securities owns 3,300 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 184,555 were accumulated by American Century Cos. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,522 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.07% or 9,618 shares.