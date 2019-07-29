Medifast (MED) Market Valuation Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Position by $923,925; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder First American Bank Has Lowered Stake

First American Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 229,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,566 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 21,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 300,573 shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 28,109 shares to 130,980 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 11,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Capital Markets Plc (Prn).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Americas Inc, New York-based fund reported 511,347 shares. Caledonia Invests Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 476,767 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt accumulated 53,477 shares or 4.13% of the stock. Welch Ltd Liability New York reported 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset holds 0.07% or 2,832 shares. Kcm Inv holds 2.59% or 339,181 shares in its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.66M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.42% or 43,946 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 39,882 are held by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Lc. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot Investments has 1.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Mgmt Lc reported 1.63 million shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 939 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 11,022 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 0.01% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 13,248 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has 22,306 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 9,100 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested 0.19% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 8,964 shares or 0% of the stock. G2 Inv Ptnrs Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,637 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 15,788 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 68,147 shares to 220,236 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 677,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX).

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.22M for 16.85 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.