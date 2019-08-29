Medifast (MED) Holding Boosted by G2 Investment Partners Management Llc; Alleghany Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45 million, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 2.64 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 19,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 21,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.82. About 365,248 shares traded or 31.68% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

