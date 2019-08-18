Medifast (MED) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cut Holding as Shares Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 25,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 89,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 114,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 780,527 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 327,921 shares traded or 23.10% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 18,311 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 34,883 were reported by Nordea Management Ab. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 3,678 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% or 44,739 shares. U S stated it has 4,573 shares. Geode Lc stated it has 189,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt Research reported 4,482 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 31,550 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com reported 431,685 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 140 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 14,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Provides Corporate Update for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific team up on med-tech accelerator – Boston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 68,167 shares to 120,822 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 108,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This Is the Bank Stock to Choose in July – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity Is Knocking For Bank Of Nova Scotia, Are You Listening? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Don’t Panic! Eisman and Other Short-Sellers Are Wrong About Canada’s Banks – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Is the 1 Banking Stock You’ll Want to Own for the Next 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Should You Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 12, 2019.