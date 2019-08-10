Medifast (MED) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Shareholder Tiger Management Trimmed Its Holding by $40.62 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 230,274 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58M shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $88.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

