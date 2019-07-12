Medifast (MED) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $5.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Teton Advisors Has Lowered Position in Formfactor Com (FORM) by $1.91 Million as Market Value Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 81,102 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (FORM) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 119,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 344,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 51,726 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch as Europe’s CBD Market Grows 400% – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glaxo launches late-stage development of RA med otilimab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 15 shares. 2,240 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Street has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 341,973 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,597 shares. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,448 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 11,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 57,013 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 123,770 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited owns 136,531 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 32,580 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 8,760 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.11 million for 16.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $108,522 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 31,819 shares to 116,620 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,413 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Your Step-by-Step Guide to Switching Banks – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Covia Announces Sale of Its Calera, Alabama Lime Facility for $135 Million – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blockchain is Here – Are You Ready? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gladstone Land Acquires 324 Acres of Coastal Farmland in Salinas, California – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Major Index Top In 3 To 5 Weeks? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.