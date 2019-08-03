Medifast Inc. (MED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Both Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 131 1.92 N/A 5.30 21.06 Zumiez Inc. 24 0.59 N/A 1.58 15.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Zumiez Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Medifast Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Medifast Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Zumiez Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medifast Inc. and Zumiez Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Medifast Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zumiez Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zumiez Inc. are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. Zumiez Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Medifast Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Medifast Inc. and Zumiez Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Medifast Inc. has a consensus price target of $198.67, and a 92.53% upside potential. Meanwhile, Zumiez Inc.’s average price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 16.48%. Based on the results shown earlier, Medifast Inc. is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares and 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Medifast Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of Zumiez Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Medifast Inc. had bearish trend while Zumiez Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats Zumiez Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.