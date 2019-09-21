Medifast Inc. (MED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Since Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 125 1.98 N/A 5.30 21.06 Tractor Supply Company 103 1.32 N/A 4.38 24.84

In table 1 we can see Medifast Inc. and Tractor Supply Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tractor Supply Company has lower revenue and earnings than Medifast Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Medifast Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Medifast Inc. and Tractor Supply Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta indicates that Medifast Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Tractor Supply Company’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tractor Supply Company are 1.6 and 0.2 respectively. Medifast Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Medifast Inc. and Tractor Supply Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Medifast Inc. is $130, with potential upside of 20.38%. Competitively Tractor Supply Company has an average target price of $118.4, with potential upside of 30.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tractor Supply Company looks more robust than Medifast Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Medifast Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41%

For the past year Medifast Inc. has -10.69% weaker performance while Tractor Supply Company has 30.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Medifast Inc. beats Tractor Supply Company.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.