Medifast Inc. (MED)’s Financial Results Comparing With MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 132 2.57 N/A 5.30 26.72 MarineMax Inc. 18 0.32 N/A 1.68 9.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medifast Inc. and MarineMax Inc. MarineMax Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Medifast Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Medifast Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MarineMax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Medifast Inc. and MarineMax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.72 beta means Medifast Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, MarineMax Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, MarineMax Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Medifast Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MarineMax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Medifast Inc. and MarineMax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Medifast Inc.’s upside potential is 89.68% at a $233 consensus price target. MarineMax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 77.30% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Medifast Inc. appears more favorable than MarineMax Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Medifast Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.5% of MarineMax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Medifast Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.45% 2.95% 7.71% -11.39% 13.21% 13.33% MarineMax Inc. -0.97% -16.23% -9.86% -33.12% -31.12% -10.65%

For the past year Medifast Inc. had bullish trend while MarineMax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Medifast Inc. beats MarineMax Inc.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.