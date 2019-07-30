Medifast Inc. (MED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 131 2.37 N/A 5.30 26.72 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 172 0.00 N/A 3.88 45.81

Demonstrates Medifast Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Alibaba Group Holding Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Medifast Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Medifast Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medifast Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 16.9% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.72 beta indicates that Medifast Inc. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s 126.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medifast Inc. are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Medifast Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Medifast Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00

Medifast Inc. has an average price target of $198.67, and a 75.86% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is $224.6, which is potential 26.88% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Medifast Inc. appears more favorable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medifast Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 42.4%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Medifast Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.45% 2.95% 7.71% -11.39% 13.21% 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -1.11% -2.99% 4.84% 22.61% -10.59% 29.57%

For the past year Medifast Inc. was less bullish than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Medifast Inc. beats Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.