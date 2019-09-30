Medifast, Inc. (MED) Reaches $103.39 After 6.00% Up Move; Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Computacenter PLC has GBX 1500 highest and GBX 1025 lowest target. GBX 1415’s average target is 9.44% above currents GBX 1293 stock price. Computacenter PLC had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 29. The stock of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital upgraded Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) rating on Monday, July 8. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 1260 target. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral”. Berenberg downgraded Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 1500 target. See Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1485.00 Downgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1025.00 New Target: GBX 1260.00 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1080.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.35% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 72,121 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.22B company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $109.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MED worth $73.44M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 9 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 18,347 shares. Bogle Investment L P De invested 0.33% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 11,170 shares. 31,505 were reported by Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc invested in 6,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard invested in 1.47M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 23,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 4,735 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co invested in 58,183 shares. Proshare Advisors reported 1,581 shares stake. Seizert Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,729 shares.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.75M for 19.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medifast: An Undervalued And Overlooked High Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Medifast, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.15% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1293. About 159,808 shares traded. Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCC News: 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon Volume Surges More Than 16 Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – News On Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) Now Under 3405.TO; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: CFIUS Review of Kuraray Deal Complete; 05/03/2018 Calgon Carbon Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Kuraray Completes Acquisition of Calgon Carbon; 09/03/2018 – OPENING DELAY: CCC (NYSE)-NEWS DISSEMINATION; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: No Unresolved National Security Concerns With Deal; 06/03/2018 – Kuraray Deal for Calgon Carbon Gets CFIUS Approval; 06/03/2018 – CCC:CFIUS SAID NO UNRESOLVED NTNL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH MERGER