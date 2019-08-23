Medifast Inc. (MED) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 129 1.86 N/A 5.30 21.06 Zumiez Inc. 24 0.62 N/A 1.58 15.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medifast Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Zumiez Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Medifast Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Medifast Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Zumiez Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Medifast Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Zumiez Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medifast Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zumiez Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Zumiez Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Medifast Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Medifast Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Medifast Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 98.87% and an $198.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Zumiez Inc.’s potential upside is 11.96% and its consensus price target is $26.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Medifast Inc. looks more robust than Zumiez Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares and 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Medifast Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Medifast Inc. has -10.69% weaker performance while Zumiez Inc. has 29.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Zumiez Inc.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.