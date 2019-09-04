Medifast Inc. (MED) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) Comparing side by side

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 127 1.95 N/A 5.30 21.06 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Medifast Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited. Jumei International Holding Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Medifast Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Medifast Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jumei International Holding Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Medifast Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jumei International Holding Limited has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Jumei International Holding Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Medifast Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Medifast Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Medifast Inc. has a 88.04% upside potential and an average target price of $190.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares and 11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares. Medifast Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04%

For the past year Medifast Inc. had bearish trend while Jumei International Holding Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Medifast Inc. beats Jumei International Holding Limited.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.