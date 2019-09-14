Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.26 Million; Share Value Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 1266.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 3,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 4,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, up from 313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 304,663 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 16,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 128,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For Medidata Solutions (MDSO) – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dassault SystÃ¨mes Announces Medidata Stockholder Approval for Planned Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medidata Solutions Is An Expensive Stock, So Vote In Favor Of The Takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata (MDSO) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares to 24,589 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,879 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Axiom Limited Liability De holds 0.06% or 23,170 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 134,006 shares. 4,888 were accumulated by M&T State Bank. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 95,814 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reported 237,971 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 333,183 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 56,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited owns 419,251 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 176,914 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd owns 6,834 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 51,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Com invested in 311,958 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Old National Bank In invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 82,786 shares. Barry Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,520 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.89% or 657,207 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company has 1.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 93,218 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 250,007 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 1.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,169 shares. Kahn Brothers Group Inc Inc De owns 18,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 30,116 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 48 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 9,464 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 0.32% or 8,130 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust owns 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,614 shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 42,011 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 811 shares to 11,719 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).