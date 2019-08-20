Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $314,265 as Stock Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Decreased Its Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 4.83 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 844,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.83M, up from 839,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.64. About 159,601 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Zevenbergen Lc owns 639,346 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 222,100 shares. Private Inc holds 7,400 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 186,773 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability stated it has 285,436 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 745,724 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 55,798 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 840 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp holds 0% or 11,287 shares in its portfolio. 22,967 are owned by Ameritas Invest Partners. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 10,950 shares. Aperio Gp Llc invested in 0% or 12,318 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,535 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares to 440,532 shares, valued at $101.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 1.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 79,967 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Lc has 0.49% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ellington Grp Llc reported 8,300 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 0.3% or 341,421 shares. Trb LP reported 6,500 shares stake. Cypress Funds Ltd reported 6.78% stake. Old Natl National Bank In holds 0.65% or 78,712 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 69,430 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Partnership has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 64,379 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Karp Capital Management has 1.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cambridge owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 35,885 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Comm has invested 0.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Fl Mngmt invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 405.31 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 12,351 shares to 50,542 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).