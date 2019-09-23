Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Its Position; As Ulta Beauty Ckr (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Hexavest Decreased by $7.90 Million Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 88,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 141,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 189,625 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Ckr (ULTA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 22,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 194,201 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.37 million, down from 217,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Ckr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $236.75. About 738,650 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 333,183 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Bessemer owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,348 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 169,089 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Mason Street Ltd Com reported 33,186 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 1.24% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.35 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 827,498 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust Communications has invested 0.06% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Cqs Cayman Lp owns 20,476 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru owns 4,780 shares.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Julie Iskow Named Chief Operating Officer of Workiva – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medidata’s (MDSO) Margins Under Pressure, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ: MDSO) on Behalf of Medidata Shareholders and Encourages Medidata Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For Medidata Solutions (MDSO) – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm.Com by 12,824 shares to 170,660 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Ckr by 267,649 shares to 15.49 million shares, valued at $395.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Ragr (EWW) by 78,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.50 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Champlain Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.3% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 98 were accumulated by Parkside Bankshares And Trust. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 316 shares. Fmr invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 28,216 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 47,369 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 1,355 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 5 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,661 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com reported 2,482 shares. 2,226 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Chilton Ltd Liability owns 1,987 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 231% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5G Stocks: Your Chance to Invest in a Rare ‘Keystone’ Technology – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : AABA, QQQ, TSLA, TVIX, SQQQ, MFGP, ULTA, NOK, BP, BIG, AZN, IHG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.