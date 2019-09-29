Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $5.35 Million; Ward Ferry Management LTD Raised Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $14.99 Million; Stock Value Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 346,877 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.56M shares traded or 85.92% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 201,622 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 40 shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 518 shares. Stevens Capital Lp has 90,161 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2,250 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Voya Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 16,678 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Amer Grp Incorporated stated it has 122,107 shares. 2,360 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 8,722 shares. Whittier Tru owns 24,334 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.65% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Diversified holds 0.03% or 6,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 142,700 shares.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medidata Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Medidata Solutions, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MDSO – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Medidata Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “For Precision Medicine to Achieve Its Potential, Life Science Leaders Embrace New Data and AI Models – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Medidata to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,019 shares to 77,630 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,817 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is 58.com Inc.’s (NYSE:WUBA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.