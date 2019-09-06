Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holder American Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.18 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Lifted Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $213.66. About 13.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 16,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 698,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.18M, up from 682,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 196,192 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,844 shares to 51,808 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,053 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Mgmt Tx reported 96,456 shares. Wespac Ltd Co reported 10,046 shares. Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,664 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.66% or 41,139 shares. 66,792 are held by Cumberland Ptnrs. The Indiana-based Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg National Bancshares has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,057 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Maine-based Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset LP reported 0.02% stake. Janney Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.86% or 86,343 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 383,144 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Llc holds 3.12% or 89,956 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability accumulated 58,399 shares.

