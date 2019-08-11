Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

We are comparing Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 84 8.34 N/A 0.70 131.28 NantHealth Inc. 1 0.66 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medidata Solutions Inc. and NantHealth Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4% NantHealth Inc. 0.00% -408.9% -58.4%

Liquidity

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, NantHealth Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Medidata Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantHealth Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Medidata Solutions Inc. and NantHealth Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantHealth Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.70% and an $92 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. shares and 21.1% of NantHealth Inc. shares. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, NantHealth Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52% NantHealth Inc. 0.93% -1.34% -22.65% 6.27% -82.62% 1.54%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than NantHealth Inc.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats NantHealth Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.