Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Contrasting side by side

As Healthcare Information Services companies, Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 79 8.57 N/A 0.84 109.48 R1 RCM Inc. 10 1.44 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medidata Solutions Inc. and R1 RCM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Medidata Solutions Inc. and R1 RCM Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.5% R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -605.8% -14.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta means Medidata Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, R1 RCM Inc. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medidata Solutions Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor R1 RCM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Medidata Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than R1 RCM Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Medidata Solutions Inc. and R1 RCM Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 1.36% at a $92 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. shares and 68.6% of R1 RCM Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Medidata Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are R1 RCM Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.23% 14.44% 27.94% 27.66% 20.61% 36.73% R1 RCM Inc. 13.36% 13.9% 33% 38.47% 48.83% 52.58%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. was less bullish than R1 RCM Inc.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats R1 RCM Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.