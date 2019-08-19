Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Contrasting side by side

Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Healthcare Information Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 85 8.35 N/A 0.70 131.28 OptimizeRx Corporation 14 8.37 N/A 0.03 457.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Medidata Solutions Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation. OptimizeRx Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Medidata Solutions Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4% OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, OptimizeRx Corporation has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Medidata Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, OptimizeRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. OptimizeRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Medidata Solutions Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.55% and an $92 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medidata Solutions Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.5%. About 3.8% of Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of OptimizeRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52% OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than OptimizeRx Corporation

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats OptimizeRx Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.