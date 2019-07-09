Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 80 8.57 N/A 0.84 109.48 OptimizeRx Corporation 13 8.79 N/A 0.01 1200.00

Demonstrates Medidata Solutions Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. OptimizeRx Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Medidata Solutions Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than OptimizeRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medidata Solutions Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.5% OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. OptimizeRx Corporation has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medidata Solutions Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival OptimizeRx Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. OptimizeRx Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$92 is Medidata Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. shares and 50.8% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Medidata Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, OptimizeRx Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.23% 14.44% 27.94% 27.66% 20.61% 36.73% OptimizeRx Corporation 35.89% 26.62% 22.64% -8.02% 90.24% 42.21%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OptimizeRx Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Medidata Solutions Inc. beats OptimizeRx Corporation.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.