Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) Contrasting side by side

Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) compete with each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 86 8.37 N/A 0.70 131.28 Change Healthcare Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -87.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medidata Solutions Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medidata Solutions Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4% Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Medidata Solutions Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Change Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.27% and an $92 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% are Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52% Change Healthcare Inc. -1.94% -3.61% 0% 0% 0% -4%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Change Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Medidata Solutions Inc. beats Change Healthcare Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.