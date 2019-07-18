MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediciNova Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Soligenix Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soligenix Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 130.85% and an $22 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 22.5%. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 58.63% stronger performance while Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.