MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

46.4 and 46.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MediciNova Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 143.63% upside potential and an average target price of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats MediciNova Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.