MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.42 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OPKO Health Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 26.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.5% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats MediciNova Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.