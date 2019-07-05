MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediciNova Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 while its Current Ratio is 46.4. Meanwhile, NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NuCana plc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and NuCana plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 129.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and NuCana plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 38.9%. Insiders owned 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was more bullish than NuCana plc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats NuCana plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.