MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MediciNova Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 153.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 3.3% respectively. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.