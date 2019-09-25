MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

We are comparing MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MediciNova Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 185.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.