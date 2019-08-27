MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.8. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 159.13% upside potential and an average target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 51.6% respectively. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.