MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

We will be comparing the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 11.9 and 11.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 135.04% and an $22 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 84.8%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 58.63% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -39.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.