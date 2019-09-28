MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

As Biotechnology companies, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediciNova Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 467,334,905.66% -21.1% -20.1% Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.