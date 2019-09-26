MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.57 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MediciNova Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 197.62% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 59.6% respectively. MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.