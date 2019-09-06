MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MediciNova Inc. and Celyad SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 147.19% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Celyad SA.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.