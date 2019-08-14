MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1636.68 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediciNova Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 165.38%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 118.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.