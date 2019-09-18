MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

34.8 and 34.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MediciNova Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 163.47% upside potential and an average target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.